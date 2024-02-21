Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Editorial: Stalled housing market a symptom of economy stuck in neutral

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Monetary policy is doing its job. Photo / Getty Images

Monetary policy is doing its job. Photo / Getty Images

EDITORIAL

If you’re buying or selling a house right now, you’re probably well aware of the state of the property market.

Prices have ticked back up into positive territory, but sales volumes have been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business