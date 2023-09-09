Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Editorial: Petrol prices on the rise again, should we cry or cheer?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Global oil prices have surged about 25 per cent in the past three months, pushing up the price of petrol at the pump.

Global oil prices have surged about 25 per cent in the past three months, pushing up the price of petrol at the pump.

EDITORIAL

If you filled up the car this weekend you’d be forgiven for having flashbacks to early 2021 when the inflationary shock of the pandemic first pushed petrol prices past $3 a litre.

Here we

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business