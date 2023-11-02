Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Editorial: Patience required as painfully slow economic cycle drags on

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Economic recovery will occur at a snail's pace.

Economic recovery will occur at a snail's pace.

With the final election results due later today, the wait for a government should soon be over. But for those wanting to see a significant shift in the economic cycle, the waiting will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business