Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Editorial: Mounting job losses might not solve labour shortage

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A survey by the Employers and Manufacturing Association revealed 90 per cent are finding it difficult to fill vacancies, with a third having unfilled positions for more than six months. Photo / Warren Buckland, File

A survey by the Employers and Manufacturing Association revealed 90 per cent are finding it difficult to fill vacancies, with a third having unfilled positions for more than six months. Photo / Warren Buckland, File

EDITORIAL

The Warehouse, Xero, Sky TV and Auckland City are just a few of the organisations that have announced plans for significant restructuring and job cuts in the past weeks.

It seems the knives are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business