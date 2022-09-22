Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Editorial: Lower kiwi dollar not all grim for economy

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The New Zealand dollar dipped below US59c this week, its lowest level since the initial Covid panic in early 2020. Photo / Steven McNicholl

The New Zealand dollar dipped below US59c this week, its lowest level since the initial Covid panic in early 2020. Photo / Steven McNicholl

EDITORIAL:

Talk about Sod's Law. Just as more of us begin to contemplate heading for overseas holidays, the New Zealand dollar has plunged.

The kiwi has dropped steadily from around US70c in March and dipped

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.