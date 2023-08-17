Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Editorial: Lifting Covid restrictions is no fast fix for tourism

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Arrivals dwindled during the depths of the pandemic. Photo / Alex Burton

Arrivals dwindled during the depths of the pandemic. Photo / Alex Burton

EDITORIAL

The removal of Covid-19 restrictions is welcome news for the tourism sector, although some in the industry wonder why it took so long.

This week the Government did away with the requirement for seven

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business