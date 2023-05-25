Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Editorial: Interest rates aren’t the problem - debt is the problem

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Budgeting services are bracing themselves for an incoming storm of people seeking financial help. Photo /123rf

Budgeting services are bracing themselves for an incoming storm of people seeking financial help. Photo /123rf

EDITORIAL

We are increasingly seeing stories of people struggling to pay their mortgages as interest rates rise. The focus is invariably on interest rates being too high. But are they really?

Yesterday, the Reserve Bank

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business