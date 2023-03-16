Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Editorial: Economy has been hit with everything, everywhere, all at once

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The current economic turmoil may represent the high tide mark for the backwash from the Covid stimulus spend-up. Photo / Bradley Ambrose, File -

The current economic turmoil may represent the high tide mark for the backwash from the Covid stimulus spend-up. Photo / Bradley Ambrose, File -

EDITORIAL

The banking meltdown that started in the United States and spread to Europe has changed the economic outlook everywhere in just a few short days.

Don’t look at your KiwiSaver balance because share prices

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business