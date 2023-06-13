Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Housing recovery: ASB bank survey says market edging closer to ‘turning point’

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Auckland Mayor Brown's budget may add extra rate increases. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will lead a trade delegation in China, why skiers want "a greater say" on who’s running Mt Ruapehu and gang numbers rise in Ōpōtiki in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand could be “edging closer” towards a housing market turning point with expectations about prospects improving, according to an ASB study out today.

The latest housing confidence survey was headlined “Kiwis edging closer to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business