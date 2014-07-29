Westland Milk factory and milk tankers at Hokitika.

Westland Milk Products, the Hokitika-based dairy cooperative, has followed Fonterra in cutting its forecast payout for the 2015 season, citing weaker global dairy prices and high New Zealand dollar.

Westland, the nation's second-largest dairy cooperative after Fonterra, is forecasting a payout of $6 to $6.40 a kilogram of milk solids before retentions, it said in a statement. That's down from $7.50 to $7.70 per kgMS it expects to pay for the 2014 season.

Read also:

• Fonterra payment to farmers drops by $4.3b

• Milk cut hits rural folk

"The market has continued to decline as customers limit their purchases due to higher inventories in their supply chains, and growth in milk and dairy product supply from Europe and the US," chief executive Rod Quin said.

The New Zealand dollar fell below 85 US cents for the first time in seven weeks after Fonterra cut its 2015 farmgate milk payout forecast to $6/kgMS yesterday. It fell as low as 84.90 cents, the lowest since early June. Still, Westland's Quin said the currency hasn't fallen enough to make up for the decline in dairy prices.