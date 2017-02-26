Watch NZH Local Focus: Te Matatini organisers strive for financial autonomy

Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti have won Te Matatini 2017. But participating in, let alone winning, Te Matatini takes not only determination and talent - it also takes cold hard cash.

Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana tutor, Tetaepa Kameta says they start a campaign from nothing.

"Then fundraise to get what we want or what we need to do."

And that is something that weighs heavily with organisers.

Te Matatini Executive Director Carl Ross says: "It's very expensive to stand on that stage actively participate in Te Ao Māori, if you look at an average of $5,000 per campaign per performer... that's an average of $200,000 that comes out of a community's pocket to send one team to Te Matatini."