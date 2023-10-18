Chief executive Miles Hurrell said at the time the improved outlook reflected both supply and demand dynamics.

The co-op kicked off the current season with a $7.25 to $8.75 per kg range, with a $8.00 per kg midpoint, but two sharply weaker auctions in August brought with them two big milk price downgrades.

October is usually when New Zealand’s milk production is at its strongest.

“We are at the time of year when auction volumes are at their largest, and it’s relatively early in the season, but those two things add up to positive signs for the milk price,” Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny said.

“It’s early days, but the indications are that in terms of its range, it says that the top half is in play,” he said.

Penny, who is now picking a $7.25/kg milk price, said it was clear that market sentiment had changed.

He added that the possibility of drought arising from the current El Nino weather pattern may also be starting to have an impact on prices.

As always, the big question remained as to the appetite for dairy in China.

“We have seen Middle East buying - particularly heavily in recent auctions,” Penny said.

“But what we have not seen is a material change in Chinese buying.

“Are we seeing a change in demand from Chinese consumers? The jury is out on that.”

Rabobank dairy analyst Emma Higgins said the result helped to underpin Fonterra’s current forecast.

“On a spot basis, this result supports upward pressure in the forecast farmgate milk price. However, cautious optimism could still apply here as China’s purchasing volumes are still below historic averages,” Higgins said.

Whole milk powder prices have risen by 20 per cent in the last two months, and are clawing their way back from a five-year low hit in August.

The highest price ever paid by Fonterra for its milk was $9.30/kg in the 2021/22 season.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.