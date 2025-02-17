TSB Bank has moved early and dropped its fixed one-year home loan rate ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy statement. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

TSB Bank has moved early and dropped its fixed one-year home loan rate ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy statement. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Ahead of the Reserve Bank’s decision on the official cash rate tomorrow, TSB Bank has moved in dropping one of its home loan rates.

The bank has cut its one-year fixed home loan rate to 5.35% a year, which it said was a lower advertised rate than all the major banks on this term.

TSB Bank is also cutting its six-month rate to 5.89%, its 18-month rate to 5.49% and its two-year rate to 5.29%

General manager of customer delivery Penny Burgess said she was pleased to offer relief to New Zealanders in what’s been a tough year.

TSB Bank made a similar move in October 2024, when it cut its advertised one-year fixed rate below 6% before the big four banks.