Ahead of the Reserve Bank’s decision on the official cash rate tomorrow, TSB Bank has moved in dropping one of its home loan rates.
The bank has cut its one-year fixed home loan rate to 5.35% a year, which it said was a lower advertised rate than all the major banks on this term.
TSB Bank is also cutting its six-month rate to 5.89%, its 18-month rate to 5.49% and its two-year rate to 5.29%
General manager of customer delivery Penny Burgess said she was pleased to offer relief to New Zealanders in what’s been a tough year.
TSB Bank made a similar move in October 2024, when it cut its advertised one-year fixed rate below 6% before the big four banks.