Share milkers still feeling bank debt pressure

Dairy cows. New Zealand Herald file pic

A fifth of share milkers who responded to a Federated Farmers survey said they were coming under pressure from their bank on their mortgage, with 13 per cent expressing dissatisfaction with their lender.

Share milkers own their own herds and lease land for their animals from other farmers, focusing their investment on livestock and equipment.

Overall, the latest Federated Farmers' Banking Survey found the number of farmers feeling under 'undue pressure' over their mortgages fell from 12.1 per cent to 10.7 per cent, while concern over overdrafts dropped from 9.2 per cent to 8.5 per cent.

This follows the sharp rebound in prices seen in the GlobalDairyTrade auction since July, with prices for whole milk powder, New Zealand's main commodity export, rising by around two-thirds since the winter. On December 8, Fonterra Cooperative Group raised its forecast payout for the season to $6.40, including dividends.

That compares to the $4.30 paid out in the 2015/2016 season which included a farmgate milk price of $3.90 per kilogram of milk solids and a 40 cent dividend.