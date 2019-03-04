HSBC has launched a two-year special rate of 3.69 per cent, the lowest-ever fixed home loan rate from any bank.
The rate is available to new HSBC "premier customers" with either a minimum combined home loan of $500,000 or $100,000 in savings and investments with HSBC New Zealand.
It is also open to existing premier customers who borrow an additional $100,000 or more.
The special rate is also the lowest rate that HSBC has ever offered in the New Zealand market, trumping its previous lowest rate of 3.79 per cent for a 2-year term in August 2016, which at the time was the lowest fixed home loan rate offered in the New Zealand market for over 50 years.
At the same time, HSBC has withdrawn its earlier summer mortgage campaign offer of 3.95 per cent for one, two and three-year fixed terms while reducing its two-, three-, four- and five-year fixed-term home loans to 3.99 per cent, 4.39 per cent, 4.89 per cent. and 4.95 per cent p.a., respectively.