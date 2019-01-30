"Risky interest-only lending" to customers wanting to only pay off the interest payments on their mortgages rather than also paying off the loan amount had been restricted to less than 30 per cent of all approved mortgages, he said.
Banks were instead putting most customers through stringent approval processes in which they must have at least a 20 per cent deposit, meet income and expense tests and be able to pay off loans at theoretical rates as high as 7-8 per cent.
This indicated New Zealand's lending environment was on a "solid footing" and "should help to keep any fears about an Australian-style property market slump hitting NZ in the short term at bay", Davidson said.
However, Australasian Trading Management director Hamesh Sharma warned property prices could be hit by an upcoming credit crunch as banks run out of "good customers" to lend too.
Interest rates could also be driven up by new regulations that require banks to keep larger reserves of cash as a safety precaution, he said.
"These factors combined could make it much more difficult to borrow and service a mortgage, significantly hitting property demand as buyers will be unable to obtain lending," he said.
Loan Market's Patten said while business had been good at the start of this year, the banks had "definitely tightened up" their lending and this was likely to hit the market.
"We really see the next two-or-three years being quite a flat market," he said.
TIPS FOR SECURING A HOME LOAN
• The biggest thing banks are looking at are people's spending habits and expenses, Loan Market's Bruce Patten says. So people should make sure they understand their expenses and go to an adviser with a budget showing how much they earn and how much they spend
• Where possible, make sure you save at least a 20 per cent deposit so you can get a cheaper interest rate. If you can't save a 20 per cent deposit, check whether your parents or a family member is willing to act as a guarantor for part of the deposit, Patten says
• Prepare your paperwork before you see an adviser - this includes proof of your savings, Kiwisaver account and income