House prices, dairy slump threat to NZ banks

The property market and dairy slump are two threats to New Zealand's banks, according to Standard & Poor. Photo / Michael Craig

The property market and dairy slump are two threats to New Zealand's banks, according to Standard & Poor. Photo / Michael Craig

House prices rising and no recovery in dairy prices both pose threats to New Zealand banks, Standard & Poor says.

The ratings agency released a report into New Zealand banks yesterday, saying a property slowdown could be on the way for Auckland.

Credit analyst for Standard & Poor Nico de Lange said a spike in house prices would increased the vulnerability of banks to a sharp correction.

Standard & Poor worked from a base case that house prices would stablise when adjusted for inflation growth.

"We believe even though house price increases in Auckland remain elevated, some signs are emerging of a slowdown in the country's largest city," de Lange said.