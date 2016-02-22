House prices, dairy slump threat to NZ banks

House prices rising and no recovery in dairy prices both pose threats to New Zealand banks, Standard & Poor says.
The ratings agency released a report into New Zealand banks yesterday, saying a property slowdown could be on the way for Auckland.
Credit analyst for Standard & Poor Nico de Lange said a spike in house prices would increased the vulnerability of banks to a sharp correction.
Standard & Poor worked from a base case that house prices would stablise when adjusted for inflation growth.
"We believe even though house price increases in Auckland remain elevated, some signs are emerging of a slowdown in the country's largest city," de Lange said.