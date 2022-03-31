Heartland Group Holdings has reached a conditional agreement to buy an Australian stock financing business for A$143 million ($154.4m) plus a potential top-up of A$11m if the new business meets certain performance metrics.
The NZX-listed company which also owns Heartland Bank and a transtasman reverse mortgage business, said it had signed documentation to acquire StockCo Holdings 2 Pty from its shareholders StockCo Australia Holdings (70 per cent shareholder) and Elders Rural Service Australia (30 per cent).
The deal also includes Heartland acquiring all the shares in StockCo Australian Management Pty which together with StockCo Holdings 2 Pty make up a business called StockCo Australia.
StockCo Australia specialises in livestock finance for cattle and sheep farmers in Australia and has total assets of A$341m in a market estimated to be worth A$7 billion.