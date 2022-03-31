In a statement, Heartland said the acquisition would extend its "best or only" strategy in Australia adding to its existing A$1.2 billion Australian reverse mortgage business.

The transaction is expected to add A$10-$12m in net profit to Heartland's bottom line on an annual basis before the cost of debt funding needed for the acquisition was taken into account.

Heartland Group made $87m in its 2020 financial year.

The acquisition is subject to Heartland getting a new operational funding facility as well as other conditions it did not name.

"Heartland's intention is to fund the total acquisition cost in the short term through new debt facilities provided by a major Australasian financial institution."

The deal also includes Elders continuing as a distribution partner for the finance products to its clients for an initial five-year term.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of May.

Heartland said given the timing of the acquisition there would be no change to its market guidance for its June 30 financial year.

Heartland's shares were up 4c to $2.29 on the announcement and are up more than 28 per cent over the last year.