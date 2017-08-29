A Waikato schoolgirl is $100,000 richer after Bonus Bonds her great-grandmother bought for her were drawn in August. Photo: 123rf.com

A Waikato schoolgirl is $100,000 richer after Bonus Bonds her great-grandmother bought for her were drawn.

The girl's mother is investing the money for her to access in the future, despite her wanting her mum to use it to buy a new car and save the dog from being put down.

"But I won't be touching the money - it's not mine to spend," the single mother said.

Instead, she said it gave extra reassurance to her that her daughter would be provided for if something happened to her as her own mother had cancer.

The young girl is still unaware of the extent of her good fortune, but the family plan to have an extra celebration on her upcoming birthday.