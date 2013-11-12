Economists estimate that production is up by 5 to 6 per cent over last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand's dairy sector is still highly indebted and vulnerable to a fall in record high commodity prices and rising interest rates, according to the Reserve Bank.

High levels of agricultural debt, which is heavily concentrated in the dairy sector, poses a risk to the stability of the financial system, deputy governor Grant Spencer said at today's release of the central bank's six-monthly financial stability report.

The report warned farmers may take on more debt on the assumption of consistently high commodity prices, leaving them exposed to a downturn, rather than prudently reducing their borrowing level.

"While the dairy sector is currently enjoying record export prices, its high level of indebtedness makes it vulnerable to a fall in commodity prices or an increase in interest rates," Spencer said in a statement. "A continuation of farmers' cautious approach of recent years will help to mitigate this risk."

In its May financial stability report, the bank said it was "carefully monitoring" the agriculture sector, which was then in the final throes of the North Island drought, which sapped production and caused farmers to cull livestock.