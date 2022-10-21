Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Official Cash Rate

Businesshub: Kiwi banker Ross McEwan on how to solve the labour crisis and why workers need to be back in the office

Tamsyn Parker
By
Business Editor·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Kiwi Ross McEwan is chief executive of National Australia Bank. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi Ross McEwan is chief executive of National Australia Bank. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi banker Ross McEwan is surprisingly upbeat given the challenges the world is facing with high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions mounting on multiple fronts.

It's not that the chief executive of National Australia Bank - parent of BNZ - isn't fully aware of what is going on.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Official Cash Rate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Official Cash Rate