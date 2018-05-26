BNZ's online and mobile banking apps are working again after a major "unscheduled outage" brought down the bank's main systems.
A spokesman said the bank's systems had been restored about four hours after they crashed and customers should be able to access their accounts again.
The bank is still investigating what caused the outage.
Earlier today BNZ's banking apps, online and mobile apps were down and customers told the Herald they were having trouble with Eftpos and instore banking.
BNZ's Australian parent company NAB's systems also crashed but it is not clear if the outages on different sides of the Tasman were related.