Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

NZX milk powder futures suggest dairy prices will extend slide at next week's GDT auction

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read
Dairy prices have remained lower for longer amid higher global supplies in New Zealand, Europe and the US, weak demand in China and an import ban in Russia. Photo: Christine Cornege.

Dairy prices have remained lower for longer amid higher global supplies in New Zealand, Europe and the US, weak demand in China and an import ban in Russia. Photo: Christine Cornege.

The price for New Zealand's key dairy export, whole milk powder, may drop further at next week's GlobalDairyTrade auction as the country starts to ramp up production amid a global glut in milk supply.

The current July whole milk powder futures contract last traded on the NZX at US$1,910 a tonne.

Because the price is an average of two fortnightly auctions and the contract was priced at US$2,000 a tonne in last week's auction, traders see a decline of 10 percent to US$1,800 a tonne next week.

Read also:
Confidence slumps to a three-year low
Holy cow! Milk supplies overwhelm US dairies
Editorial: It's time to cry out as milk price fails to fall

The longer-dated whole milk powder futures contracts are all trading at a discount to the GDT, suggesting traders expect prices to fall.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dairy prices have remained lower for longer amid higher global supplies in New Zealand, Europe and the US, weak demand in China and an import ban in Russia.

New Zealand production is rising, heading into the country's peak supply period in October, while US farmers are reportedly dumping milk into holes used for livestock manure and the European Union has ended its quota limits.

It's pretty negative, there's a lot of selling in the futures and there's not much buying - this market looks completely stuffed.

OMF financial markets director Nigel Brunel.

"It's pretty negative, there's a lot of selling in the futures and there's not much buying - this market looks completely stuffed," said OMF financial markets director Nigel Brunel.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Whole milk is looking to be down another thumper, and then it gets worse because the volume starts to step up again as we get into August. There is just a gap between what is being produced and what is being consumed."

Weaker dairy prices are weighing on New Zealand's economy, cited as a reason for decade-low rural confidence levels, deteriorating business confidence and are firmly on the radar of the Reserve Bank which has begun cutting interest rates to bolster slowing growth.

"It's going to put more pressure on the Reserve Bank to ease," Brunel said.

Traders are pricing in a 96 per cent chance the Reserve Bank will cut the benchmark interest rate at this month's meeting, according to the Overnight Index Swap curve.

Some economists are forecasting three further interest rate cuts this year, which would fully reverse the central bank's tightening in policy last year when it raised interest rates by a percentage point.

The New Zealand dollar touched a fresh five-year low of 66.19 US cents overnight, with traders citing the impact of weaker commodity prices.

"The kiwi is under pressure," said Brunel. "It has a real trickle down affect on other parts of the economy."

Weak dairy prices have prompted analysts to pull back their expectations for Fonterra Cooperative Group's payout to farmers this season, with most forecasts now sitting below the dairy exporter's $5.25 per kilogram of milk solids.

Market expectations range between $4.50/kgMS and $5.40/kgMS.

Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy