The UK at $448m was the second biggest market for wine exports and Australia was third at $368m.
He said the latest China export numbers reflected a combination of feeble Chinese demand, more Chinese self-sufficiency in some primary products, and strong competition from Australian lamb exporters.
“May months are typically a peak time for exports, being the height of the fruit season, and strong periods for meat, dairy, and vegetable exports,” Stats NZ international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.
Exports by trade partner
Australia: Down $28m or 3.8% compared to a year before, with biggest falls in mechanical machinery and equipment.
China: Down $231m or 12%, with biggest falls in meat and edible offal.