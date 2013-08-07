Modest dairy auction drop but economists remain wary

Prime Minister John Key says he is prepared to fly to China if he needs to in the wake of the Fonterra whey contamination scandal. Chinese food regulators will be visiting New Zealand following the recent meat registration problem and the infant formula contamination would also be discussed, Mr Key said. "There will be ongoing dialogue and discussion between myself at a prime ministerial level and regulators in China over time.''

Fonterra's infant formula scare appeared to have little impact on dairy prices, if the latest global auction was anything to go by, but economists said there might yet be some market fallout in the months ahead.

Dairy prices fell at the first GlobalDairyTrade auction to be held in the aftermath of the contamination scare, the GDT Price Index dropping by what some said was a relatively modest 2.4 per cent.

Prices for wholemilk powder - the most important product for New Zealand producers - were down 1.6 per cent to an average price of US$5021 ($6351) a tonne.

"On the evidence of last night's auction, it does not seem that the contamination issue is evolving into a serious negative for the wider economy," said Westpac economist Nathan Penny.

"However, it is still very early days," he said. "The contamination issue still has the potential to become a serious negative for the economy."