Modest dairy auction drop but economists remain wary

Fonterra's infant formula scare appeared to have little impact on dairy prices, if the latest global auction was anything to go by, but economists said there might yet be some market fallout in the months ahead.
Dairy prices fell at the first GlobalDairyTrade auction to be held in the aftermath of the contamination scare, the GDT Price Index dropping by what some said was a relatively modest 2.4 per cent.
Prices for wholemilk powder - the most important product for New Zealand producers - were down 1.6 per cent to an average price of US$5021 ($6351) a tonne.
"On the evidence of last night's auction, it does not seem that the contamination issue is evolving into a serious negative for the wider economy," said Westpac economist Nathan Penny.
"However, it is still very early days," he said. "The contamination issue still has the potential to become a serious negative for the economy."