Liam Dann: Business model leaves NZ vulnerable

Where Fonterra's reputation goes, so goes the reputation of New Zealand dairy. Photo / Christine Cornege

The questions are almost unthinkable in this country, but from foreign media they roll off the tongue so easily that it is chilling.

"Can Fonterra survive this?" "This is the third food scare for this company, how are they still operating?" I've had both of these queries in the past 24 hours, not from the tabloid Chinese media but from the BBC no less.

That the questions are even being asked is a sign of the trouble Fonterra suddenly finds itself in.

In the short-term at least, its brand and reputation are in tatters. How much of the damage is superficial and how much is lasting will depend on how this plays out.

The New Zealand dairy industry will survive. And surely Fonterra will survive too.