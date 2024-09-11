Grant Porteous of Deacon Holdings - G.J. Gardner’s master franchisor - said the national business would expand from31 franchisees to about 40 within the next six months to a year.
“Most of the negotiations, due diligence and the details are completed with many new areas set to open. We are growing the market network at a time when others are losing franchisees,” he said from the company’s Rosedale headquarters on Auckland’s North Shore.
To quantify how challenging the market has been for G.J. Gardner, Porteous said in the years to March 31, numbers were:
2020-2021: 1493 new residences built by G.J. Gardner franchisees nationally
2021-2022: 1702 residences
2022-2023: 1302 residences
2023-2024: 1027 residences
That is data from BCI’s What’s On Report which gives the number, value and size of new residences built.
Although G.J. Gardner remained New Zealand’s largest builder based on the number as well as the value of homes completed annually, the market had shrunk markedly, Porteous acknowledged.
He expects only about 850 to 900 residences will be completed by franchisees in the year to March 31, 2025.
StatsNZ said on August 30 that the number of new homes consented for building fell 22% in the year to July. There were 33,921 new homes consented over that period, down from 43,487 in the 12 months to July 2023. Levels haven’t been this low since February 2019 when 34,262 new homes were consented on an annual basis.
Porteous said Christchurch and Waikato were a big focus for growth because despite the downturn, demand was staying high in those areas and other smaller provincial regions.
G.J. Gardner plans to establish two new Christchurch franchisees, doubling outlets from St Albans in the north and Hornby in the south currently.
That city presented big opportunities and negotiations were under way to open offices, particularly with a focus on demand to build on land where buildings were demolished post-earthquakes, he said.