Another major component of inflation - or deflation - was the cost of renting property.
Stats NZ said the stock measure of rental property prices, covering the entire rental population, was up 0.4 per cent in July, compared to the month before.
The more volatile index for the flow measure of rental property prices, which only covered a new tenancies in July, fell 0.1 per cent.
Stats NZ said both stock and flow rental property prices increased by 4.1 per cent nationwide over the past year.
ASB said dwelling rents were the largest component in the Consumers Price Index.
And the trends in this area were still inflationary, the bank economists said.
“Where they are able to, landlords are expected to pass on higher costs to tenants, with persistently high inflation and strong population growth likely to keep annual inflation from this component above 3 per cent,” ASB added.
