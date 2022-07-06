Fears of a global recession have risen as central banks around the world have lifted interest rates to get on top of inflation.
An economic downturn would reduce demand for oil and that's put downward pressure on the price in the past few weeks.
But the trend may not last.
Unfortunately, despite this latest slump, it still looked more like prices would stay elevated for the next year, said AA fuel analyst Terry Collins.
The issue was supply - or the lack of it, he said.
With the war still raging in Ukraine, restricting supply from Russia, and a lack of new supply coming on from the US and the Middle East, it was hard to see a significant sustained fall in the near term, Collins said.
"Until Christmas, we'll see a lot more volatility," Collins said. "I expect we'll see a little movement with prices tracking up further."
There were still big risks around energy supply in Europe and doubts about the ability of Saudi Arabia to meet the increased supply targets they have planned.