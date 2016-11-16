The now-named Kaikoura Earthquake triggered 100,000 landslides in Northern Canterbury and southern Canterbury. The largest of them, brought down on the south side of the Clarence River mouth in the wake of the overnight 7.5 quake, brought down an estimated one million cubic metres.

Freight companies are preparing for a huge spike in costs following Monday's quake.

Major South Island highways are either closed or badly damaged in many places, including State Highway 1 at Kaikoura, which would typically have 300 heavy trucks travel it every day.

The alternative route on the Lewis Pass between Christchurch and Picton will add 180km to the journey.

Road Transport Forum CEO Ken Shirley told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking Breakfast the changes to the freight routes have increased costs 18 per cent and will stretch an already overwhelmed industry.