Fonterra sets 'wet share' price

Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fonterra said it had set $7.92 as its final price for the economic right of each share that farmer shareholders can sell during the current supply offer for Trading Among Farmers.

The price was calculated using the average daily traded price on the NZX for Fonterra units between May 2 and May 15.

General manager - trading among farmers - Aaron Jenkins, said farmer-shareholders have a further week to confirm if they wish to participate in the supply offer before it closes on May 23.

The outcome of the offer will be announced on May 27.

Farmer shareholders who participate in the offer will receive payment for any economic rights to "wet" shares that they sell by June 6.