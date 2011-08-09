Farmers forced to ride out currency, export volatility

Federated Farmers president Bruce Wills. Photo / APN

Volatility is a fact of life for exporters, says Federated Farmers president Bruce Wills.

Farmers had been looking with increasing concern at a rampant kiwi currency but the world had changed a lot in the past week and the dollar was down, which was useful, Wills said.

"I'm guessing we're probably going to see commodity prices come back as well because the economies that we sell into are obviously now suffering some sort of contagion that they haven't previously felt," he said.

"I know it's not easy with just the incredible gyrations that we're seeing but sadly that's doing business in today's world and the bottom line is we either cope or we get out."

Many farmers did not start selling a lot of produce until the end of the year or early next year, Wills said.