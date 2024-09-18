Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Employment

Sportcraft boating businesses of Tauranga, Morrinsville have $3.6m liabilities

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Sportcraft Marine Ltd and Sportcraft Boats Ltd in Hewletts Rd, Mount Maunganui have been placed into liquidation by IRD. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Sportcraft Marine Ltd and Sportcraft Boats Ltd in Hewletts Rd, Mount Maunganui have been placed into liquidation by IRD. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Rising material costs and problems hiring staff after the pandemic have been blamed for a boat business being unable to meet its tax obligations and becoming insolvent to the point where it now has an estimated $3.6 million in liabilities.

The first liquidators’ report on Sportcraft Marine showed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Employment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Employment