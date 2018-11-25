Ross Taylor, CEO of Fletcher Building, offered his deepest sympathies following the accident.
"On behalf of Fletcher Building I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of our contractor who died today in an incident at our Fletcher Reinforcing site in Levin," he said.
"This is devastating news for those who knew and loved him. The site has been closed and we are supporting our staff through this difficult time. We will be working closely with the Police and Worksafe."
The Levin site underwent a $250,000 expansion last year, adding an extra 25 staff to the 15 staff who worked there.
The Levin branch supplies steel reinforcing mesh and bars used to strengthen concrete foundations and structures for building projects in the lower North Island.
The branch moved to Levin from Lower Hutt in 2014 and is based in the old Loaded Hog building.