Some of the most profitable industries in New Zealand have paid the most miserly wages to their rank and file workers. Photo / Alan Gibson

The kiwifruit industry has offered an interesting insight into how labour markets actually function. A spokesman from the industry was adamant — the shortage of workers willing to pick and pack kiwifruit was due to the sad welfare mentality of some Kiwis.

Beneficiaries were unwilling to do hard physical work of up to 10 hours a day for the minimum wage. That was why the industry is reliant on temporary migrants and backpackers to cover their annual labour shortage. This was why migrant worker rules need to be eased to ensure this sad work ethic doesn't penalise this lucrative export industry.

Government welfarism is very corrosive. The kiwifruit industry received over $25 million of taxpayer money to combat the PSA virus several years ago.

The radio interviewer asked the kiwifruit spokesman why they don't just pay higher wages to attract more local workers. He replied that this would reduce the number of workers available to other kiwifruit growers in the area. They would end up competing with each other for workers. They would all end up having to pay higher wages.

The kiwifruit industry has bounced back from the PSA scare. It has innovated in developing and adopting new strains of kiwifruit that are resistant to the PSA virus. It is a great comeback story. It is a credit to its resilience and enterprise and government assistance.