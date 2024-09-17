Oji Fibre Solutions has confirmed it will close its Penrose paper recycling plant with 75 staff expected to lose their jobs.
The news follows Winstone Pulp International’s decision to close its sawmill and pulp mills near Ruapehu with 230 staff affected.
Wholesale power prices had skyrocketed due to low lake levels and constrained gas supply. However, the hydro lakes have recently refilled to above average at this time of the year after heavy rain and snow melt leading to spot market electricity prices falling since August.
Oji chief executive Jon Ryder said it was a particularly sad day for OjiFS and the employees at the Penrose Mill.
“While this closure will impact directly on our 75 people at the mill, we will continue serving our customers with as little disruption as possible,” Ryder said.