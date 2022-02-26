Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Employment

Liam Dann: Where Kiwis will pay the price for Putin's war

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
AA principal policy adviser Terry Collins tells Kiwis what to expect at the pump as Russia's invasion of Ukraine affects the global oil market. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

As if a pandemic wasn't enough for the global economy to cope with, we now have a European war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine is despicable - he's killing innocent people.

It's also a deeply concerning attack on democracy at a time when that liberal democratic government

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Employment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Employment