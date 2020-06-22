More than 1000 roles in dairy need to be filled with calving season due to start in July. Photo / Getty
A campaign to attract job seekers to a career in dairy farming has seen hundreds apply - but Dairy NZ says the industry is desperate for more.
More than 200 people have registered an interest in the Go Dairy campaign which includes online study followed by practical farm-based training.
DairyNZ spokeswoman Jane Muir said there had been strong interest from people across a range of backgrounds from tourism marketing, tour guiding, and hospitality to software engineering, finance and biology.
Muir said it was too early to tell how many people had moved into the industry but stressed there were more than 1000 positions still available.