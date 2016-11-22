Job ads in Waikato rose more than 17 per cent in the year to October. Photo / 123RF

Job advertisements on Seek rose 9.9 per cent in the year to October, with the Waikato job market said to be thriving.

Construction and the building sector saw the greatest increase in monthly job ads, followed by the engineering and mining and energy resources sectors.

Seek New Zealand general manager Janet Faulding said Waikato's thriving job market contributed to a boost in national advertising growth.

"Advertising across the Waikato region on SEEK has grown 17.1 per cent year on year this October with job ad growth coming from a broad range of industries in the region," Faulding said.

"The building boom across Waikato is helping drive trades & services job ad growth. Electricians, building trades and labourers are in the strongest demand."