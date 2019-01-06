More than two-thirds of Kiwis say their incomes are not keeping up with the cost of living, despite more than half shouldering more work, a new survey has found.
"I feel undervalued and underpaid," said one worker in the survey, which was conducted by the Council of Trade Unions (CTU) last week.
"It's harder to make ends meet and each week is a struggle and paying power bills is getting harder each month," said another in the survey, which canvassed 1195 respondents.
Another person worried for the "future of their kids and grandkids".
More than 70 per cent of workers in the survey said their incomes were not keeping up with the cost of living, the CTU said.