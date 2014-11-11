Former health minister Ryall crops up at law firm

Health Minister Tony Ryall. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Health Minister Tony Ryall has found post-Parliament life at major law firm Simpson Grierson.

The political veteran, who successfully managed the health portfolio over the past six years without too much public controversy, will join the law firm as its head of the public policy practice, starting from the end of January next year.

Ryall will provide strategic and operational leadership to the public law unit as part of its senior executive team.

"The interface between the public and private sectors in New Zealand is increasingly important, and I am looking forward to working at that interface with Simpson Grierson and its clients," Ryall said.