Fonterra is limiting the number of staff at its Te Rapa dairy processing site as it works to resolve the cause of a major ammonia leak.
The big 51-year-old site has been in winter shutdown since June 2 and isn't processing milk, but employees due to return to work by now after seasonal maintenance have been told not to come back yet.
The company has confirmed it is continuing to limit staff on site to those required while checks are completed and the cause of the dangerous leak on June 26 is fully resolved.
The overnight leak, which sparked an emergency response by up to 20 firefighters and forced the site to be evacuated, occurred during scheduled maintenance and created an issue with water quality, the company told the Herald.