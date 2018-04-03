The ERA said at this point both women began swearing at one another, and the co-worker, who was buttering toast at the time, began waving the butter knife at Williams in what was described as a threatening manner.
According to the ERA, at this point the co-worker took a step towards Williams and said something along the lines of "don't f**k with me".
What happened next is disputed. Williams said he colleague punched her and pulled her hair, however, the co-worker alleged that it was Williams who hit her first, telling the ERA:
"I told Billy [Ms Williams] to f**k up, then Billy shouted out I was like my f***ing family, like my f****d up sister," Horne said.
"I took a step towards Billy and told her to repeat what she had said. Billy then punched me on the right side of my face."
Both agreed that following this incident, a colleague Daryn Anderson appeared and told them to stop. Williams said she then punched the co-worker in the mouth.
The fight ended and Williams had walked away to make coffee when her colleague allegedly continued to verbally assault her.
At this point, Williams threw her cup of boiling coffee her colleague's face and chest.
ISL organised meetings with both Williams and the other person involved to ascertain what had happened.
At Williams' meeting, she provided a copy of her statement but was apparently given limited time to explain her account of what had happened.
At her second meeting, Williams was told the situation was serious and was referred to the company's rules which included a provision stating employees could be instantly dismissed for behaviour such as assaulting another employee, insubordination or use of abusive language.
In a conversation with Surfside Union representative Carol Greene, Williams was told she was likely to be let go and should resign to avoid getting a mark against her name.
In the third meeting between Williams and ISL, the ERA found Williams was not told she could have a representative present and Greene said she was not invited to attend.