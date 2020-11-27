Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Employment

Business Hub: Michael Ahearne - from Irish dairy farm to running SkyCity Entertainment

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
SkyCity Entertainment Group's new chief executive Michael Ahearne. Photo / Peter Meecham

SkyCity Entertainment Group's new chief executive Michael Ahearne. Photo / Peter Meecham

Champion athlete, accountant, cyclist, jetski rider, cow milker, father, sports fan - SkyCity's new chief executive has a few strings to his bow.

"You can get from St Heliers to Waiheke in 25 minutes when the water's flat," Irish-born Michael Ahearne says from the company's boardroom in the AA Centre,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Employment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Employment