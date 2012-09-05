Editorial: Global GE use should spur a rethink here

Photo / Thinkstock

Genetic engineering of food crops appears to have largely disappeared from public concern since the Environmental Risk Management Authority was set up a decade ago.

It is hard to know whether the disappearance of the issue is because the ERMA has prevented much experimentation in this country, or because crops engineered elsewhere have been in the food chain for just as long and the world's general health does not seem to have suffered.

Both explanations are true, according to American experts here for a biotechnology conference this week. One of them, a vice-president of Dupont Agricultural Biotechnology and an adviser to the State Department, warned that New Zealand was slipping behind advances in food production and risked being left with outdated crops.

It is always possible to scoff at warnings from those with commercial interests in any field, but it is also possible they are right. Dupont's warning was echoed by a New Zealand AgResearch scientist, Tony Connor, who said that land planted with genetically modified crops worldwide last year amounted to six times the area of New Zealand. "In another decade we could be dealing with yesterday's crops," he said.

The regulations governing biotechnology trials in this country appear to have stifled field experiments almost entirely for the past 10 years. The Treasury has expressed concern that agricultural innovation is inhibited and the Environment Minister, Amy Adams, is taking a closer look at the rules. It is high time they were reviewed.