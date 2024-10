Photo / Mark Mitchell

World dairy prices were up again in the latest overnight dairy auction, lifting 1.1 per cent from two weeks ago.

It is the third straight lift in the Fonterra- run GlobalDairyTrade auction of dairy products.

Prices for whole milk powder, which typically accounts for more than half the product sold, rose 2.8 per cent to US$3288 per tonne.

The total volume sold was 40,418 tonnes across 12 rounds of bidding. That was down from 45,252 tonnes at the last auction.