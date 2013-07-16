World dairy prices rose for the second time in a row at Fonterra's latest online auction. Photo / NZ Herald

Dairy farmers could be looking at another record year for profit in 2013-14 after a 4.9 per cent rise in GlobalDairyTrade prices was recorded at the overnight auction, banks said.

Prices for whole milk powder - the most important line for New Zealand producers - were up by 7.7 per cent from the last auction at US$5,058 a tonne.

ANZ Bank said prices gained as buyers scrambled to refill their inventory after last summer's drought and a seasonal low in New Zealand supply, which would put upward pressure on Fonterra's $7 per kg of milksolids milk price payout forecast for this season.

"The lower New Zealand dollar and higher-than-expected prices will raise the prospects of Fonterra lifting their initial May forecast of a $7 per kg milk price for 2013-14," ANZ said in a commentary.