Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy
Updated

Covid 19 coronavirus: GDP data to show economy on its way into recession

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The effects of level 4 lockdown day 1 are seen on a deserted Southern Motorway in Auckland on March 26. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The effects of level 4 lockdown day 1 are seen on a deserted Southern Motorway in Auckland on March 26. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Was New Zealand halfway to recession by the end of March?

GDP figures due this week will likely show that the economy contracted during the first quarter of the year as the Covid-19 shutdown started to bite.

If that's confirmed, then it will be safe to assume New Zealand is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy