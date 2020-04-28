Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand should rebuild the likes of its pharmaceutical industry and move away from relying so heavily on selling dairy products to China in the post-Covid world.
Speaking to Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB, Peters pushed back at globalisation and the "neo-liberal experiment" which he said had left us vulnerable to a crisis like this one.
He slammed the current structure of the New Zealand economy saying we were too reliant on Fonterra selling dairy to China.
"Anyone who thinks that post-Covid-19 will be business as usual can forget it. If they think we can go back to what we used do, they're wrong," he said.