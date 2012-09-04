Commodities up a notch in August, says ANZ

NZ's commodity prices were up slightly last month, after seven consecutive months of decline. Photo / File

The ANZ's New Zealand commodity price index rose by 0.5 per cent in world price terms in the month of August following seven consecutive months of decline, the bank said.

The rise in New Zealand's commodity prices contrasts with a 3 per cent fall in the Reserve Bank of Australia's index of commodity prices for Australia.

Nevertheless, commodity prices in both countries are roughly 15 per cent weaker than a year ago, ANZ said.

A lift in global dairy prices was the catalyst for the turnaround in the New Zealand index, even though the number of commodities that dropped in price was greater than the number that rose.

Five commodity prices increased in August, five were unchanged and seven prices decreased.